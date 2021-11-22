‘Hail Rittenhouse,’ say white supremacists, as if they’ve just won the Super Bowl.

In far-right forums online, emboldened white supremacists and neo-Nazis welcomed Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty of all charges on Friday after fatally shooting Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August last year. Members of the far-right Telegram group expressed their joy.

One Telegram channel linked to on-the-run American white nationalist Robert Rundo published stylized photographs of Rittenhouse clutching an AR-15 like rifle with the message “Kyle was correct.”

Members of Rundo’s Rise Above Movement, a white supremacist group based in Southern California, as well as other far-right groups from Serbia to New Zealand, have previously disseminated the photographs.

Rittenhouse was photographed standing in front of a Sonnenrad, or Black Sun, an ancient European sign favored with white nationalists, with the words “f*** Antifa” – a far-right demonized group.

Along with photographs of Rittenhouse, many of the white supremacist accounts examined by The Washington Newsday promoted their own organizations.

With his hundreds of subscribers, Brien James, a co-founder of the violent racist skinhead gang, applauded the verdict.

He posted a sadistic video of Huber’s corpse singing James Brown’s “I Got You” with the help of a deepfake singing program.

“No f**** given,” James stated in the caption. I’d slaughter all of you communists and eat a cheeseburger while preparing your corpse for disposal. There will be no remorse. There will be no concessions. That’s what’s going to happen to you.” “Your comrades are dead, and your mortal enemies are celebrating their victory,” a self-described “Western chauvinist” account with tens of thousands of followers wrote after the judgment.

“Your powerless wrath simply adds to the sweetness of our victory.” Your defeat is being celebrated by actual National Socialists. We hope it consumes you for a long time. “All hail Rittenhouse,” says the narrator. The message was spread through anti-Semitic social media sites, where users posted grotesquely racist imagery while also praising Rittenhouse.

“As soon as the jury delivered its conviction, online extremist spaces erupted in celebrations and self-congratulatory speech,” the Anti-Defamation League stated in a statement released after the verdict.

“Supporters hailed the Rittenhouse decision as a win for the notion of self-defense and a legal precedent for aggressive responses to perceived threats.” This is a condensed version of the information.