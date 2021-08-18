Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s leader, is missing.

As the Taliban prepares to legally assume control of Afghanistan following their swift march and the capture of Kabul on Sunday, all eyes are on Haibatullah Akhundzada, the organization’s mysterious commander.

While Abdul Ghani Baradar is widely projected to become the country’s president, Akhundzada remains the Taliban’s top leader and is likely to play a significant role. Akhundzada’s whereabouts are shrouded in mystery.

There were rumours in February that Akhundzada had been murdered months before in a Pakistani blast, but these reports were not substantiated, and a senior Taliban leader, Ahmadullah Wasiq, called them “fake news and baseless rumors.”

Following the murder of the former leader, Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, in a drone attack on May 21, 2016, Akhundzada was named the emir of the Taliban.

In his testament, Mansour named Akhundzada as his successor. Until his death, he had been Mansour’s deputy.

Mansour took over as leader after Mullah Omar, the Taliban’s founding leader, died in 2013, but his death was not reported until 2015.

Akhundzada, a religious scholar and hardliner from Kandahar region in Afghanistan, was a major role in Taliban courts for years before being elevated to the group’s leadership.

It is thought that in this capacity, Akhundzada issued judgements favoring public executions for murderers and adulterers, as well as amputations for those convicted of theft.

He was also a member of the Islamic resistance against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, albeit he is considered as a theological scholar rather than a military commander. Akhundzada apparently vanished in May 2016, and his whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery.

Tricia Bacon, an associate professor at American University’s School of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C. and the author of Why Terrorist Groups Form International Alliances, described the significance of Akhundzada to This Website.

“Akhundzada, as emir of the Taliban, is known as Leader of the Faithful, as were his predecessors. “This is the title of the so-called Islamic Emirate’s leader,” Bacon explained.

“During this sensitive period of negotiations and military conquest, Akhundzada has proven adept at keeping Taliban unity. He is unlikely to be involved in day-to-day decision-making, but he will be required to make key strategic judgments. This is a condensed version of the information.