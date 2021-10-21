Hagar the Horrible, an enraged snapping turtle, has found a new home.

A snapping turtle spotted beside a riverbed in Staffordshire, England, has found a new home at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s National Turtle Sanctuary.

The turtle, dubbed Hagar the Horrible by the BBC, was found beside a river by a man and placed in his bathtub while the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reacted.

The charity then requested that Hagar be housed in the turtle sanctuary at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, which officials consented to do.

The park’s CEO, Steve Nichols, stated, “Believe me, the nasty stuff is correct.”

According to the BBC, the turtle could have been a family pet who fled or was abandoned.

The park’s turtle sanctuary, according to its website, is intended to provide a home for abandoned turtles.

“The refuge will comprise a number of purpose-built turtle pods,” according to the website’s page, “which have been designed by experts in herpetology to give the turtles with the conditions they require to live healthy, happy lives.”

The pods will each accommodate up to 12 turtles, and more pods are planned in the future. According to the sanctuary’s website, it intends to bring in 1,000 different species of abandoned turtles and terrapins.

“Turtles are really cute while they’re little, so without prior research, owners don’t know what an enormous burden they’ve taken on until they reach maturity,” the turtle sanctuary said.

However, finding a new home for them can be challenging, and many end up in local waterways.

Snapping turtles are mostly found in North America, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. They can also be found in portions of Mexico and Central America, as well as Ecuador.

According to Britannica, snapping turtles are known for their big size and aggressive temperament.

Snapping turtles, despite being omnivores, prefer to eat animal prey.

Another turtle was discovered in an odd position in September, according to the Washington Newsday.

Five aircraft were delayed after a turtle wandered onto the runway at a Japanese international airport. The reptile on the tarmac was reported to traffic control officers, who had it retrieved. Officials searched the area for other objects after the turtle was removed.

They thought the turtle had just escaped from its confinement pod. This is a condensed version of the information.