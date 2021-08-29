Hafla Hafla, a restaurant in South Liverpool, serves the “greatest supper ever.”

i888888888888888888888888888888iuA Liverpool restaurant is now providing meals that is described as “simply excellent.”

According to recent TripAdvisor evaluations, the meals at Hafla Hafla on Lark Lane are a favourite with customers.

Shakshuka and a variety of adaptations on standard brunch dishes are among the restaurant’s most popular meals.

There are ten things to do in Liverpool this bank holiday weekend.

The shakshukas are made using tomatoes, chilies, peppers, onions, and spices that are slowly simmered. The meal is slow simmered for six hours before being baked with two eggs and served with the restaurant’s signature fresh house pitas toasted with za’atar.

The menu includes a variety of breakfast options, such as the famous full English, American breakfast, Turkish breakfast, and Italian breakfast.

The Full Hafla comes with house harissa beans, sweet potato hash, hummus, falafel, zhug mushrooms, two poached eggs, and toasted za’atar pita. You can also add chargrilled halloumi or seasonal sausages to your order.

TripAdvisor reviewers love Hafla Hafla’s breakfast, with many praising the halloumi fried and brunch dishes.

“Absolutely fabulous,” one reviewer said. I went out to eat with my daughter, who had recently relocated to the neighborhood. The personnel was friendly, the food was delicious, and I gave my feedback to the chefs. The presentation was excellent. It was, without a doubt, one of the greatest meals I’ve ever had. “Way to go, everyone.”

“Delicious brunch,” said another. Today was a beautiful day for brunch, so we sat outside. Both of them ordered the ‘full hafla’ brunch, which was tasty and served in a large portion. I also had a delicious cappuccino. The service was outstanding. I would definitely suggest it, and I will be back!”

“Best Food on Lark Lane,” wrote a third guest. Despite having lived in Liverpool for over a year, I had never tried Hafla Halfa. On a Tuesday evening in August, my boyfriend and I took my mother out to supper. Everything was great from beginning to end.

“The staff is fantastic. They are courteous, attentive, and knowledgeable. We were all fairly hungry, and the waiter gave us an estimate of how many plates we’d need and made sure we didn’t order too much. In terms of the food.” “The summary comes to an end.”