Hackers take data from the United Nations that could be used in future government cyberattacks.

Hackers gained access to the United Nations’ computer networks, stealing a stockpile of data that might be used to launch future cyberattacks against other government agencies.

The incident occurred early this year, according to Bloomberg, and was later confirmed by the United Nations. According to Bloomberg, a hacker gained access to the system by utilizing a stolen login and password, which were likely obtained on the dark web.

The account was linked to Umoja, the company’s project management software. The hackers were able to proceed deeper into the UN system once they acquired access, according to cybersecurity firm Resecurity, which uncovered the intrusion.

“High-value targets for cyber espionage activity include organizations like the United Nations,” said Resecurity CEO Gene Yoo. “The actor carried out the intrusion with the intention of compromising a large number of users on the UN network in order to obtain long-term intelligence.”

It’s just one of a slew of high-profile cybersecurity incidents that have occurred since the pandemic began. In May, a ransomware attack hit the Colonial Pipeline Company, and later that month, JBS, the world’s largest beef producer, was targeted. As a result of the attacks, both companies were compelled to temporarily halt operations.

The United Nations was notified of the incident, and Resecurity assisted them in determining the extent of the damage. The United Nations first assured the business that the intrusion was restricted to screenshots obtained while the hackers were on the network. The United Nations cut ties with Resecurity after it was revealed that data had been stolen, according to Bloomberg.

“We can confirm that unknown attackers were able to access sections of the United Nations infrastructure in April of 2021,” a United Nations spokesperson said in a statement to This website. “Before we were contacted by the company described in the Bloomberg report, this attack had been detected, and corrective procedures to reduce the consequences of the breach had already been planned and were being undertaken. We praised the corporation for giving information about the occurrence at the time, and we informed them of the breach.

The UN is routinely attacked by hackers, including long-term efforts, according to the statement. “We can also confirm that further attacks linked to have been found and are being addressed. This is a condensed version of the information.