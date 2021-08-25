Hackers gain access to users’ messages and contacts through a ‘nasty’ WhatsApp scam.

WhatsApp users are being cautioned about a fraud that allows hackers to read their messages and take control of their accounts.

With over two billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging program on the planet.

Users should not fall for the “nasty” fraud, which allows hackers to steal the names of their friends, according to consumer watchdog charity Which?, which retweeted the warning yesterday.

The consumer watchdog stated on its website that victims of the fraud receive an unexpected but “real” WhatsApp message carrying a verification code.

This frequently happens when you try to get into the messaging app for the first time after being logged out, or when you try to log in from a different device.

“However, in this scenario, scammers have typed your number into WhatsApp themselves to try to get access to your account, prompting the verification code text,” according to Which?

Following that, one of your WhatsApp contacts will send you a message on the app, asking for the verification code you just received.

According to Which?, “a number of people have been misled into passing on the verification code because the message appears to be from a cousin or friend,” which allows scammers to take control their accounts.

“We’ve heard that scammers have used their victims’ communication history to identify their closest friends and have requested them for money or sensitive information,” he adds.

“They could also use your messages to get personal information about you and your contacts. This information could be used to get access to other critical accounts, send you more frauds, or blackmail you.”

Don’t give out your login information or verification code to anyone. Not even your closest relatives or most trusted pals.

To secure your account, enable two-step verification.

Even if they come from your contacts, be aware of WhatsApp messages requesting money. If you’re not sure, phone your pal to double-check.

The watchdog also advises that if you believe you have been duped into providing sensitive information, such as payment information, you should immediately notify your bank.