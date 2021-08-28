H.R. McMaster speculates that the Taliban may have instigated the Kabul attack in an attempt to ‘humiliate’ the United States.

H.R. McMaster, a former National Security Adviser in the Trump administration, speculated that the Taliban may have instigated Thursday’s deadly Kabul airport bombing in order to “humiliate” the US in the closing days of its exit from Afghanistan.

McMaster suggested on Friday’s episode of PBS’ Firing Line With Margaret Hoover that the suicide attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed over 160 Afghans and 13 US military personnel, may have been the result of a collaboration between Jihadist factions.

“The Taliban’s success in Afghanistan is a victory for all jihadist terrorists, including Al Qaeda and ISIS Khorasan,” he said (ISIS-K). Isn’t it true that these groups frequently cross paths? They pool their resources, their people, and their bomb-making expertise. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Taliban instigated this attack with the intention of using ISIS-K,” McMaster said in the interview.

He continued, “I believe this is an attempt to embarrass the world’s only superpower on our way out of Afghanistan after we surrendered to the Taliban.”

McMaster’s remarks came after ISIS-K claimed responsibility for Thursday’s tragic attack at the airport’s Abbey Gate, in which a suicide bomber detonated a device while U.S. personnel were screening Afghans. The Taliban retaliated by strongly condemning the attack.

In a statement uploaded on Twitter, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport.” “The Islamic Emirate is deeply concerned about the safety and security of its citizens. The malevolent circles will be halted in their tracks.”

In contrast to McMaster's assertions, Ivan Sascha Sheehan, an associate professor and executive director of the University of Baltimore's School of Public and International Affairs, told This website on Friday: "There is little love lost between ISIS-K and the Taliban, and the groups are highly competitive…..