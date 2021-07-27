Gymnastics Coach Faces Voyeurism Charges After Installing Cameras In Students’ Bathrooms

This Monday, a 44-year-old Everett, Washington man was charged with possessing child pornography and putting cell phone cameras in a washroom used by youngsters.

According to the local newspaper The Daily Herald, Patrick Kunz, of Edmonds, was charged Monday with first-degree attempted voyeurism and second-degree possession of child pornography.

According to the outlet, Kunz was a coach and the head of the surveillance system at Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett when a disguised phone camera was discovered in one of the center’s bathrooms in December of last year.

According to criminal records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, a preteen girl discovered a paper towel dispenser box with a hole in the corner facing the bathroom’s toilet. Witnesses reported the lens of a cell phone camera was facing out inside the hole.

According to one coach, at least six girls used the bathroom while the box was present.

Kunz had been instructed by another coach to gather security footage while she reported the incident to the police. Instead of following her out of the bathroom, Kunz apparently remained for 15 to 30 seconds. When the cops arrived, they searched inside the box, but there was no longer a phone inside.

According to The Daily Herald, Kunz claimed in a written declaration that he had not entered the bathroom. He also admitted to touching the box a few days prior, but denied placing a camera inside.

He also told authorities that he had been in the toilet the day before but had merely stood in the doorway the day the box was discovered and when the coach showed him the suspicious box.

Prior to the finding, surveillance footage showed Kunz standing in the restroom hallway with what seemed to be a roll of paper towels, according to authorities. Later, he proceeded to the front desk before returning to the restroom hallway, holding something he appeared to be trying to conceal.

In the footage, Kunz can also be seen talking on his phone near the front desk. When he returned to coach kids, he appeared inattentive as he continued to use his phone, according to the charging documents. According to witnesses, staff did not frequently use their phones while coaching.

In the criminal papers, Snohomish County deputy prosecutor Michael Boska stated, “It is probable that the defendant was removing files and other information from the phone during this time.”

