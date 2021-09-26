Gymnastics championships will enhance Liverpool’s finances by £6 million.

According to municipal estimates, hosting the World Gymnastics Championships next year will improve Liverpool’s economy by at least £6 million.

In October 2022, the world’s greatest gymnasts will converge on Liverpool for one of the grandest sporting events ever held in the city.

According to a research presented to Liverpool City Council’s cultural select committee, it would be worth millions of pounds to the city’s economy and a critical boost to the city’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live updates as lines form at gas stations due to fears of supply shortages.

“With an estimated impact of at least £6 million, we will use this event to promote the city nationally and internationally through guaranteed international transmission and to highlight our city – its attractions and cultural offer to extend visitor stays in the city,” the study added.

“In order to help our towns and citizens, we will also focus on maximizing the event’s social impacts.”

The report goes on to note that the model used to calculate the predicted income is a cautious one offered by Sport England, with a strong probability of higher returns.

Despite the continued uncertainty around the Covid-19 epidemic, ticket sales have “performed extraordinarily well” so far, according to the article.

The council intends to bid for further high-profile sporting events in the future, citing a great partnership with Sport England and favourable reactions from Liverpool fans to the 2019 Netball World Championships, which were also rated a success.

However, the city will likely face a number of challenges, including Liverpool’s lack of “the breadth of sporting infrastructure that some of our competing regions may have,” according to the report.

At a meeting next week, members of the committee will discuss the report.