Gym-goers were fined tens of thousands of dollars for working out during the shutdown.

Following their appearance at a gym in Speke during lockdown, two men were fined thousands of pounds.

Despite the fact that gyms were forced to close to avoid the spread of Covid-19, the Prophecy Performance Centre on Gaskill Road apparently continued to operate during the lockdown.

More than 50 persons were discovered at Prophecy earlier this year when authorities raided the gym on February 7.

Ten days after giving birth, a woman’s baby boy was snatched from her.

However, authorities had been keeping a tight eye on the gym for some time, issuing fines to people who appeared to be there to work out.

Bradley Kirby, 35, of Dam Wood Road in Speke, was stopped by police outside Prophecy on January 15.

“At around 1200 hours I was deployed to a report of a gym being open on Gaskill Road and people were coming and leaving from the gym,” PC Tom Quest said in a statement to Wirral Magistrates’ Court.

“When I arrived at 1315 hours, the gym’s shutters were down, but I noticed someone going away from the gym in gym gear carrying a gym bag. I chose to park and watch the gym from a safe distance.

“After approximately five minutes, I noticed Kirby approaching the gym’s side door and knocking.”

Kirby was then contacted by PC Quest, who inquired as to what he was doing, to which he replied that he was meeting a friend.

“I then asked Kirby whether he was going to the gym, and Kirby claimed he was going down the road to meet his friend,” PC Quest added.

“I then notified Kirby that a Covid-19 fine would be imposed on him. When asked why he banged on the gym’s side entrance, he stated that he had never done so before and that he was heading by the gym to see a buddy.

“Then Kirby remarked, ‘Would I receive a fine if I knocked on a pub door?’ When asked why he would knock on a pub door, he said, ‘To see if they would let him in.’”

When PC Quest started talking about how important it is to follow lockdown guidelines,. “The summary has come to an end.”