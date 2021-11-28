Gwrych Castle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity is said to be haunted by a ghost countess.

Get Me Out Of Here, I’m a Celebrity! As the Covid-19 outbreak precludes a trip to the Australian wilderness for the second year in a row, has returned to the ruins Gwrych Castle overlooking the coastal North Wales town of Abergele.

Among the celebrities taking part in this year’s series are presenters Louise Minchin and Richard Madeley, Olympic gold medalist Matty Lee, and Emmerdale star Danny Miller.

Viewers may be relieved to learn that the trials will be significantly smaller than those in Australia.

Richard Madeley gives a statement following his departure from I’m A Celebrity.

What they may not realize is that the spooky castle hides a real-life tragedy.

After many changes of ownership, the castle was asset-stripped around 1990, and it was vandalized in the years that followed as the property fell into disrepair.

It was eventually purchased in 2018 by the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, which is led by historian Dr. Mark Baker, and had rooms used by writing groups and formal gardens open to the public before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The castle has been temporarily changed for the ITV reality show for the second year in a row.

The Countess of Dundonald, Winifred Cochrane, is claimed to haunt the castle at night in rage at her oppressive husband, according to the Mirror. Celebs living and sleeping inside the ruined building will want to keep a look out for her.

The affluent heiress’ rage was aroused in death, when she attempted to bequeath her castle to King George V after her death in 1924, ending 1,000 years of private possession, but her gift was turned down and the property was auctioned.

Douglas Cochrane, 12th Earl of Dundonald, then sold all of her belongings in order to purchase the castle for himself.

Due to her husband’s infidelity, the enraged Countess now returns every night.

During filming for last year’s series in North Wales, her haunting is claimed to have caused a sensation among the ITV crew.

In the castle’s underground crypt, presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly discovered some strange goings-on.

Ant humorously detected something in the distance. “The summary has come to an end.”