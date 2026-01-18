Guyo Calls for Military Intervention as Bandits Strike Samburu

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has demanded the immediate establishment of a permanent military base in the Samburu region after a deadly bandit attack left several herders dead and hundreds of livestock stolen. The attack, which took place along the Isiolo-Samburu border, has sparked outrage and fear as violence escalates in the area, disrupting the fragile peace that had prevailed for three months.

Fatal Raid and Rising Tensions

The violent raid, carried out by an armed militia of over 50 bandits, targeted the Kom area, where herders had gathered to graze their livestock. Witnesses reported a scene of chaos as the attackers fired indiscriminately, killing several herders and driving away cattle worth millions of shillings. The attack marks a sharp resurgence in banditry that has plagued the region for years.

In a security meeting with regional commissioners, Governor Guyo described the incident as a “state of war,” pointing to the growing frustration among local leaders who feel abandoned by the government. “We are not asking for police reservists anymore,” Guyo said, visibly emotional. “We are demanding a full KDF battalion stationed at the border. If the government cannot protect us, tell us to protect ourselves.”

Guyo’s demands for military intervention come as the region faces rising insecurity, which threatens both the safety of residents and the local economy. The attack has paralyzed the livestock trade, which is the region’s economic backbone, with markets in Isiolo reporting a 40% drop in supply as herders flee the area for safety.

Political Fallout and Economic Strain

Political leaders from Northern Kenya have voiced their discontent with the government’s handling of the situation, accusing the state of ignoring the region after securing its votes in the last elections. This growing sense of neglect could lead to voter apathy or rebellion in the upcoming 2027 elections, according to some political analysts.

As the residents of Samburu and Isiolo bury their dead and mourn the losses, the silence from the national government has been deafening. For many, the government’s primary duty—protection of life—seems like an unfulfilled promise.