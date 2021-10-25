Gunther’s memorable Friends moments, as told by James Michael Tyler.

James Michael Tyler, who died at the age of 59, defied his short screen time on Friends to become one of the show’s most remembered characters.

Because of his bleached hair, unrequited love for Rachel Green, and, perhaps most importantly, his large amount of quotable phrases, the coffee shop manager stood out among the supporting characters.

Here are a few of Gunther’s most notable on-screen moments:

After her boyfriend, Robert, continually embarrassing her at Central Perk, Phoebe found herself in an awkward predicament.

He was dressed in exposing workout shorts that exposed more than is appropriate in a Manhattan coffee shop.

Phoebe couldn’t think of a way to inform Robert that his clothes didn’t cover him up, until Gunther delivered the killer line.

“Hey, buddy,” he said. This is a family-friendly establishment. “Return the mouse to its home.” Chandler wasn’t the only one who enjoyed a cigarette.

In a season three episode, Gunther admitted to being a smoker while attempting to enforce Central Perk’s no smoking ban.

“Oh, dark mother,” Gunther exclaims as Chandler agrees to let him take a puff from his cigarette. I’m sucking at your smokey teat once more.” In the eighth season episode The One With The Stain, Gunther revealed a startling side of himself.

Ross tries to learn Dutch in order to find a new place to live. Ross thanks Gunther for his coffee in Dutch while studying the language.

Gunther, who is conversant in the language, tries to keep the conversation going, but Ross cuts him off abruptly.

“Ezel,” Gunther says, referring to a donkey in Dutch.

In a season six episode, Joey was on the receiving end of Gunther’s sharp humor.

The Days Of Our Lives star comes across a pair of Porche keys in Central Perk and asks Gunther if they are his.

“Yes, that’s what I drive,” the coffee shop manager sarcastically responds. I earn four dollars each hour. “I’ve been saving for 350 years.” During a season three episode in which another man makes a move on Rachel, Gunther loses control.

A frustrated Gunther rushes off camera after witnessing the lady he loves deal with an approach from a potential partner.

Laughter is then elicited by loud crashing noises. “The summary has come to an end.”