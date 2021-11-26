Guns were ‘hidden’ in an open bag by a heroin and cannabis dealer.

Police initially noticed Andrew Webb when he was stopped in his Range Rover Evoque near the intersection of Roby Road and Pilch Lane East in Huyton.

When a police officer attempted to search Webb, he punched him and fled on foot.

Police conducted a check of the surrounding area and discovered half a kilogram of heroin.

A Range Rover Vogue belonged to his criminal associate, Thomas Penrith, had been sighted in the area, according to investigations.

A short while later, the car was observed in Knowsley’s Shop Road, with Webb and Penrith standing next to it. Both males were taken into custody.

A search was also conducted at a residence on Shop Road, where officers discovered an open bag containing three firearms, as well as a huge quantity of drugs and cash. A second firearm was discovered at Webb’s home address.

Andrew Webb, 46, of Shop Road, Knowsley, was found guilty of four counts of possession of a firearm with purpose to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply during a trial at Liverpool Crown Court. He also admitted to conspiring to distribute Heroin.

Thomas Penrith, 34, of Croxteth’s Meyrick Road, was found guilty of three charges of possessing a firearm with the purpose to endanger life and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Each of the men was sentenced to 25 years in jail.

“What began as a regular car stop search ended with the recovery of firearms, a considerable amount of drugs, and cash,” said Detective Inspector Alyson Keenan.

“When Webb was halted by cops, he attempted to flee, but he was immediately apprehended and arrested alongside Penrith.

“We believe we’ve interrupted a key narcotics supply line and removed potentially dangerous weaponry from Merseyside’s streets, which could be used to instill fear and intimidation.”

“We want to see this excellent work continue and for a long time.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”