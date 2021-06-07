Gun salutes were fired across the capital to commemorate the Queen’s coronation.

To honor the 68th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation, gun salutes have been fired across the capital.

Regular and reserve British Army soldiers fired volleys from the Thames banks at the Tower of London and the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich to mark the occasion.

It has been 68 years since the head of state arrived at Westminster Abbey to be crowned as a young 27-year-old king on June 2, 1953.

The Queen’s coronation took place 16 months after her accession to the throne, giving time for grief for her father, King George VI, who died on February 6, 1952, as well as extensive preparations.

Thousands of people braved the rain to attend the Queen’s procession, and it was a day of pomp and grandeur.

Of a documentary, the Queen stated of her experiences with coronations, “I’ve seen one coronation and been the receiver in the other, which is rather incredible.”

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery rode out of their stables in George VI Lines at midday to fire 21 volleys at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, south London, during the celebration.

The Honourable Artillery Company, the City of London’s Reserve Army Regiment, fired 62 volleys from the Tower of London an hour later, dressed in ceremonial garb.

The reservists fired an additional 20 rounds during the salute at a royal home, as well as another 21 volleys for the residents of the City of London to demonstrate their devotion to the king.

The nation will commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, and Buckingham Palace has announced details on the celebrations, which will take place over a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend in June 2022.

The Queen and her family will attend a live performance featuring some of the world’s finest stars, as well as a Thanksgiving ceremony and a day at the races.