Gun control advocates are “enraged,” while gun rights groups are “thrilled” by the Rittenhouse decision.

The judgment in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has reignited the Second Amendment argument between gun control activists who are “enraged” and gun rights supporters who are “thrilled to see that he is now a free man.”

After fatally shooting two people and wounding another in August 2020, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ruled Rittenhouse not guilty on all five charges on Friday afternoon, enabling the 18-year-old to walk free.

Advocates for gun control decried the jury’s decision, describing Rittenhouse as “the very threat posed by a poisonous mix of a white supremacist culture that prioritizes property above human life.”

The March for Our Lives, a youth-led gun violence advocacy group, said in a statement that “young people are angry watching this trial, and we refuse to accept this as our normal.”

“There is no way in the world that a youngster should be allowed to possess a high-capacity handgun. Even yet, the judge let him go on that charge. Our mouths are open, and our jaws are dropping “said the group.

The National Foundation for Gun Rights (NFGR), on the other hand, applauded the verdict after raising over $50,000 for Rittenhouse’s legal bills last year.

“NFGR took the choice to help Kyle straight immediately when we viewed the video footage of him protecting himself and others in Kenosha, WI, and we’re delighted to see that he is now a free man,” NFGR Executive Director Dudley Brown said in a statement.

Shortly after the verdict was read in Kenosha, the National Rifle Association tweeted, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, must not be infringed.”

