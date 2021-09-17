Gulliver has the potential to win the Ayr Gold Cup by a large margin.

At Ayron on Saturday afternoon, the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (3.05pm) can be won.

The seven-year-old from David O’Meara can get his head back in front and win the feature at the Scottish track.

Gulliver hasn’t won since last October, but he’s raced well in a few decent races this season and is currently only a pound higher than his previous success in a comparable affair at York.

Prior to the victory, the veteran sprinter had finished 11th in the Gold Cup and was a close third in the race in 2019.

He has plenty of experience in these big-field six-furlong sprints, having finished fifth in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot in June, beaten less than two lengths.

He came considerably closer in the Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood, finishing a neck behind the reopposing Commanche Falls.

He was also a strong fourth in another important sprint in Ireland last weekend at the Curragh, and he will undoubtedly be in the mix again.

Gulliver has performed admirably in wetter situations in the past, so any additional rain would not bother him, even if he has proven himself adept on most journeys.

He appears to have a good draw in eight – four winners in the last 16 years have come from the same slot – so he has lots of check marks in the correct boxes to win.

As always, there are lots of contenders, including another veteran of these events from the same O’Meara stable, who is expected to run another great race despite carrying top weight. Tim Easterby’s, Kevin Ryan’s, and Michael Appleby’s are all capable of making the money.

Richard Fahey’s Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup Handicap (1.55pm) is a consolation race for those who did not make the Gold Cup cut.

Fahey, a Yorkshire-based trainer, has a good record in the race, with two winners and a slew of others in the running.

This time he has two runners, including last week’s Chester winner, who is owned by Dr Marwan Koukash of Merseyside.

Along with the Easterby duo, he has a chance. “The summary has come to an end.”