Guinness World Records have been set for a boy born 19 weeks early and weighing 14.8 ounces.

According to the Associated Press, Guinness World Records certified a kid who weighed only 14.8 ounces when he was born 21 weeks early as the most preterm baby to live. The new record was revealed Wednesday by Guinness World Records and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, which documents record-breaking feats and occurrences.

Curtis Means, along with his twin, was born 132 days early in July 2020, weighing less than a pound. While the twin did not survive, doctors guided Means through a long and difficult recovery from his premature birth. According to the Associated Press, he is now 16 months old and healthy.

According to statistics, a baby born so young has a very poor chance of survival, according to Dr. Brian Sims, who was the attending physician during his birth. Means, on the other hand, defied the odds.

“We’d never brought a kid that young to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before, so [Curtis] was the first of his kind.” Sims explained, “We were in unexplored ground.”

“In circumstances of such extraordinarily premature babies, we normally advocate compassionate treatment,” Sims said in a statement from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “This allows the parents to hold their children and treasure the time they have together.” Curtis, on the other hand, became stronger and stronger until he was released after 275 days in the hospital. He needed therapists’ assistance in learning to use his mouth and eat.

In a statement, Curtis’ mother Michelle Butler of rural Eutaw, Alabama, stated, “Being able to finally take Curtis home and surprise my older children with their younger brother is a moment I will always remember.”

At 40 weeks, a fetus is considered full term, yet Butler went into labor with twins after just over half that time. She was moved to UAB Hospital, where she gave birth to Curtis and C’Asya in a regional neonatal intensive care unit.

C’Asya died the next day, but Curtis was able to get off the ventilator three months later. In April, he returned home after months of round-the-clock care.

C'Asya died the next day, but Curtis was able to get off the ventilator three months later. In April, he returned home after months of round-the-clock care.