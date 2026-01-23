Guinness Open Gate Brewery London Draws Criticism for Its Immersive Experience

London’s much-anticipated Guinness Open Gate Brewery has sparked mixed reactions following its grand opening, with some critics expressing dismay over its commercialized approach to the Irish brand’s legendary history. The £73 million microbrewery, which promises an “interactive” tour, has left certain visitors, including journalist Josh Barrie, cold.

At the heart of the controversy is the brewery’s immersive experience, which includes a bizarre feature where visitors can have their faces printed on their pints of Guinness. Barrie, who finds the concept distasteful, recalls a similar ordeal from his past, where he had to carve shamrocks into foam at an O’Neill’s pub. For him, the idea of personalizing a pint with one’s face is a bridge too far. He contends that while Guinness is synonymous with history and tradition, the brewery’s attempt to add a modern twist has failed to resonate with some fans of the iconic stout.

Immersive Tours and Commercialization Draw Mixed Responses

Beyond the face-printing gimmick, the Open Gate Brewery tour offers what it calls an immersive experience, aimed at engaging visitors with the brewing process. However, Barrie criticizes it as overly commercial and lacking the authenticity that many associate with Guinness. For him, the charm of Guinness lies in its simplicity, enjoyed in traditional Irish pubs, far removed from the glitzy, branded experiences at Covent Garden’s new establishment.

The merchandise, which includes branded football shirts, also drew negative attention from Barrie, who dismisses it as excessive. He laments the commercialization of the Guinness brand, feeling that it detracts from the true Irish spirit of enjoying a pint in places like Dublin’s Gravediggers or Skehan’s in New York.

Despite the critical reception, the brewery’s launch event featured notable entertainment, with CMAT performing and DJ Annie Mac taking the stage. Barrie did admit the event was fun, especially with the camaraderie of good company. Yet, for him, the enjoyment was more about the people and less about the immersive experience itself.

In contrast to the Guinness brewery, Barrie highlights a new dining option in London that embraces simpler pleasures. The Hawksmoor bar at the Renaissance Hotel in King’s Cross offers a more laid-back approach, with steak frites priced at £21 and an array of snack options, including oysters and a hearty double cheeseburger. Barrie’s preference for straightforward, unpretentious experiences seems to clash with the trend of branded, interactive entertainment.

While the Guinness Open Gate Brewery may have its admirers, Barrie’s review suggests that those seeking authenticity may be better off enjoying a pint in one of London’s many beloved pubs, far from the world of face-printed beers and commercialized brewery tours.