Guests who have had a covid vaccine are not permitted to stay at the holiday resort.

Sharon Girardi, owner of the Blaeneinion eco-retreat in Machynlleth, Mid Wales, claimed she has a “responsibility of care” to her family and guests.

She calls the vaccination experimental and cites “strong reports…emerging of impacts on unprotected people just spending time among vaccinated people.”

The UK government’s yellow card reporting system lists all of the Coronavirus vaccine’s negative effects. The most recent report is available here.

66.3 percent of the population in the United Kingdom is completely immunized.

The Covid-19 vaccine has been demonstrated to be safe and effective in clinical studies, offering protection against the virus.

