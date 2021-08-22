Guests on the Antiques Road Show were taken aback by the worth of the mystery item.

The value of a mystery possession that an Antiques Road Show visitor inherited from his grandfather astounded him.

The man had no idea what the item was that had been handed to his grandfather with a bag of coal in the mid-1970s.

“My grandfather handed it to my father because he didn’t want it, and he threatened to cut it up for firewood if my father didn’t take it off him,” he explained.

The guest assumed it was some sort of “ceremonial ore or axe,” so he took it to a museum to be examined further.

Ronnie Archer Morgan, an antiques specialist, was blown away by the artifact and its condition, revealing it to be a Tongan war club.

“It’s a Tongan war club, and it’s amazing quality,” Ronnie explained.

“This is a one-of-a-kind club. The quality of a man’s battle club in Tonga was a representation of his position, hence it is of very high quality.

“Can you tell me what was used to cut these? Teeth of a shark. And, based on the color, I believe it is from the late 18th century.”

He emphasized the item’s amazing workmanship, which had a different design in each panel.

“Collectors adore these things, and this is an excellent example,” he said. I’d say it’s worth between £5,000 and £8,000.”

With similar goods selling for as much as £10,000, Ronnie said he was “erring on the side of caution” with the valuation.

After getting the appraisal, the owner was noticeably taken aback and turned to the other visitors with wide eyes.

“Wow, that was unexpected,” he said. I was hoping for a few hundred people.

“To be honest, I’m a little buzzed. I’m ecstatic, if not emotionally stunned, just because I didn’t anticipate it to be that much.”