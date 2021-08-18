Guests blast the ‘hellhole’ airport hotel as the worst in the country, fleeing after only two hours.

A ‘hellhole’ hotel has been dubbed the worst they’ve ever been in by guests.

When Paul Evans and his partner returned from their vacation in Greece, they slept at the Manchester Airport Inn.

The pair from Hawick, Scotland, was also with family and arrived at the hotel at 3 a.m. after a late trip from Manchester Airport.

The group was disappointed to learn that their room had not yet been readied at the Britannia-run facility, and that there was only one member of staff on duty, who was engaged dealing with two customers who were drinking beer in the reception area.

“I had reserved the accommodation two weeks ago,” he explained. At 3 a.m., how could your room not be ready?

“When I showed him my receipt, he told me the room wasn’t ready. He claimed that there were 50 rooms on the premises that had not been cleaned.

“It’s a complete mess. With some of the people in there, it looked like a halfway house.”

Paul became concerned when the group was asked to pay £148 for the two double rooms in advance, rather than at the conclusion of their stay.

He claims the staff left with some sheets and returned 15 minutes later, but Paul was not happy with the situation and has advised other guests not to stay there.

“I don’t want anyone to go there,” Paul continued. It’s a shambles.

“The passageways leading to each room were littered with dirty plates that had been left outside. There was no soap or toilet paper in the room, and the sheets and comforters were just thrown in the bath.”

He went on to say, “It was 4.30 a.m..” We just laid on top of the quilt with our clothes and shoes on till 6.30 a.m.

“The carpet was filthy, and there was tooth paste in the sink and on the floor. There was no sanitizer in the room, and the general state of the place was deplorable.

The school bus driver told Mirror Online that he has been disappointed by a customer support system that he has found difficult to use and confused in his attempts to secure a reimbursement for the canceled stay.

“As a regular flyer, I can honestly state that I have,” he remarked.

