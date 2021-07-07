Gucci flip flops and Moncler coats were favorites of a Liverpool heroin dealer.

Three Merseyside men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in cocaine gangs known as County Lines.

Merseyside Police prosecuted Christopher Davies, 28, Thomas Paul Williams, 30, and Joseph Wood, 20, as part of three different investigations into the activities of County Lines drug gangs.

Davies’ home on Latimer Street in Vauxhall was raided by police, who discovered a pair of Gucci flip flops and a white Moncler ski coat.

Outrage as a mother who assisted her son in running a drug dealing enterprise escapes free.

Mobile phones and cash were also discovered in the Liverpool man’s home.

Davies was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday for his involvement in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Police from the force’s Project Medusa squad, working alongside officers from Police Scotland, apprehended Williams, of Elder Place, Halewood, in April.

He admitted to being involved in the supply of Class A narcotics, having illegal property, and having both Class A and B substances in his hands.

He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday for his role in County Lines drug trafficking into Inverness, Scotland.

Wood, of Bramblefield Way, Dovecot, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison on July 2 at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to being involved in the supply of Class A narcotics into a Chester County Line.

Officers from Cheshire Police assisted in the execution of a warrant at Wood’s home address, where they discovered heroin, cocaine, and cannabis wraps.

“These three recent sentences illustrate our determination to eradicating those who deal drugs and misery from our streets,” Detective Inspector Gary Stratton told the ECHO.

“Drug dealing along county lines affects not just the lives of drug users and the areas in which they operate, but also the lives of the young and vulnerable people who store and sell the drugs.

“Every day, we work with police forces and authorities around the country to remove these individuals from our streets and bring them to justice. I’d like to speak with anyone who knows anything about this. The summary comes to a close.