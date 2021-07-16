Gubbass has a chance to win the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

On Saturday afternoon, the Weatherbys Super Sprint (GBB Race) (3.40pm) at Newbury can be won.

Richard Hannon’s stable has a great record in the five-furlong feature at the Berkshire venue, dating back to when his father was in charge, and they can win again.

Hannon senior won the race seven times, and his son has followed suit with three victories in the last seven years, including Happy Romance, the event winner last year.

He throws six darts at the bullseye in the sprint, all of which have a chance of winning.

The once-raced Gubbass, on the other hand, appears to have the best chance of winning.

The two-year-old son of Mehmas made a strong debut, winning by nearly two lengths in a Novice Stakes race at Leicester at the beginning of April.

He’s certainly been saved for this event, and his registration in the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York indicates that his connections think highly of him.

Gubbass appears to be the quick kind who has previously won this race and may do so again in what promises to be a competitive renewal.

Richard Fahey has a solid record in the Super Sprint, and his – who will be ridden by Warrington jockey Paul Hanagan – is one of the biggest threats, along with favourite and Royal Ascot winner and David Evan’s.

Hanagan, a Liverpool FC supporter, may have already scored with a strong chance of winning the Listed bet365 Stakes (Registered As The Steventon Stakes) (1.50pm).

Last September, the five-year-old trained by Paul and Oliver Cole won the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket under Hanagan.

He ran third behind Vintager in an extended one-mile handicap at the end of last month and now moves up to Listed company.

With the move up to 1m2f, Majestic Dawn — a previous winner at Newbury – can resume her winning ways.

In the Group Three bet365 Hackwood Stakes, last year’s winner could make it back-to-back victories (3pm).

Following his course and distance triumph in this event, Owen Burrows’ six-year-old was down the field in the Group One Sprint Cup at Haydock Park. The summary comes to a close.