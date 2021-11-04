Guards allegedly aim guns at a US destroyer in a video of an Iranian oil tanker seizure.

Footage from an event last month in the Gulf of Oman shows Iranian soldiers seizing a Vietnamese oil tanker.

The seizure was witnessed by US forces on October 24, according to the Associated Press, but they did not intervene. A new video purports to show the Iranian Guard firing machine guns at the USS The Sullivans, a missile ship. Small boats purportedly surrounded the ship while commandos allegedly entered from a helicopter.

According to Iranian official television, the US attempted to seize a tanker transporting Iranian oil, which was eventually freed by the Iranian Coast Guard.

“It’s a fabricated claim,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. “Iran was the only one who took anything.” The MV Sothys was taken by the Iranian Guard, which analysts believe was attempting to transport crude oil to Asia. There were no injuries among the crew members.

Vietnam will “continue to closely follow the developments and work closely with Iranian authorities to resolve this issue in accordance with the law and enact necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of Vietnamese nationals,” according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.

The capture, according to Kirby, “constituted a flagrant violation of international law that jeopardizes freedom of passage and commerce.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The incident was the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear program continue to rise.

Iran aired dramatic images of the vessel’s capture on official television on Wednesday, the day before the 42nd anniversary of the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

The tanker was remained off the coast of Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday, according to ship tracking data analyzed by AP from MarineTraffic.com. In recent days, a satellite imagery from Planet Labs Inc. shows the warship off the coast of Bandar Abbas.

Tehran also refused to reveal the ship’s name or any other information, as well as an explanation for why the Navy may target it. A request for comment from Iran’s UN mission was not immediately responded to.

According to a shipping database, the Sothys’ final registered owner was OPEC Petrol Transportation Co., a Hanoi-based company. On Thursday, a staffer at the office acknowledged the Sothys’ involvement in an incident, but deferred further queries. This is a condensed version of the information.