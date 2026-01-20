Guardian Coach Refutes Suspension Claims, Faces Safety Scrutiny

Guardian Coach has moved swiftly to dispel rumors that its entire fleet has been suspended by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). The company clarified that while certain vehicles and drivers have been targeted, it remains fully operational and committed to improving safety standards.

The confusion erupted after the NTSA’s announcement on January 19, 2026, following a series of fatal accidents over the festive season. Four other operators—Monna Comfort Sacco, Greenline Company, Naekana Route 134, and Uwezo Coast Sacco—were placed under immediate suspension. Guardian Coach, however, was not on the suspension list but was placed under a “strict compliance window” with specific directives to address safety violations.

NTSA Orders Compliance

The NTSA’s crackdown stems from concerns over safety violations, particularly speed limiters and driver behavior. Guardian Coach has been given 21 days to rectify issues involving 24 vehicles, which must undergo fresh inspections and speed limiter checks. Additionally, 18 of the company’s drivers have had their licenses suspended for 90 days due to speeding offenses.

Despite the circulating rumors of a fleet-wide ban, Guardian Coach issued a statement reaffirming that its services have not been suspended. “We confirm to our customers unreservedly that NTSA has not suspended our operations,” the company said. “We are working hand in hand with the authority to bolster service quality.” This statement comes as part of the company’s effort to restore consumer confidence in its brand, known for its commitment to safety.

The ongoing crackdown is part of a broader effort by the NTSA to enhance road safety following a deadly holiday season. While the suspension of the four operators is immediate, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, the NTSA has urged the public not to board vehicles from these suspended companies. All operators are now under greater scrutiny, particularly in regards to night travel licenses. The NTSA is demanding evidence of fatigue management systems, acknowledging the increased risks of nighttime travel due to driver exhaustion.

Panic Eases, But Scrutiny Intensifies

The rumors of Guardian Coach’s suspension led to a rush of concerned passengers at booking offices, particularly in River Road, Nairobi, where refunds were demanded. However, the company’s quick rebuttal has calmed most fears, although the clock is ticking for the company to address the NTSA’s concerns. The next three weeks will be crucial for Guardian, as failure to comply could lead to more severe consequences, including the suspension of their services.

This latest development serves as a wake-up call for the matatu and bus industry, signaling the government’s intent to tackle road safety more aggressively. For Guardian Coach, a company often viewed as a step above other operators, the scrutiny over its speed limiters adds an unexpected layer of embarrassment. As the sector grapples with increasing government oversight, companies like Guardian will need to adapt quickly or risk facing even stiffer penalties in the future.