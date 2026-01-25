Gruesome Discovery Behind Bar Reveals Key Clue in Murder Investigation

Police investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Cumali Turhan were horrified to uncover a human penis and testicle behind a bar, providing a chilling clue to the fate of the victim. The grisly find played a crucial role in piecing together the violent end of Turhan, whose remains were later discovered in a landfill in 2024. The accused, bar worker Ciprian Ilie, is alleged to have tortured and stabbed Turhan to death before fleeing to Turkey.

The Shocking Find Behind the Bar

On November 19, 2024, Turhan was seen at a pub in Chelmsford with Ceyhan Dinler, who remains missing. The two were later seen leaving for the Barista bar, where Dinler allegedly attacked Turhan, stabbing him in the neck. Early in the investigation, Essex Police discovered blood splattered across the crime scene, including on various surfaces and a television in the Duke Street bar. Despite the overwhelming evidence of violence, Turhan’s body was not immediately found.

As investigators continued their search, they made a harrowing discovery. Behind the bar, officers found a bin filled with rubbish, and as they sifted through it, a police officer noticed a human penis at the bottom. The discovery prompted further examination of the bin’s contents, revealing what was described as “potentially one of the testicles.” These gruesome finds added to the mounting evidence of a savage crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who led the search, was taken aback by the discovery. “Certainly not what I was expecting on a Saturday afternoon,” she remarked. The contents of the bin were carefully examined, with forensic officers using tweezers to retrieve the penis for further analysis. The presence of blood vessels indicated that a swab could be taken for identification purposes.

Horrific Torture Revealed in Court

During the trial of Ciprian Ilie, additional details of the brutal attack emerged. Jurors were told that the tip of Turhan’s tongue had been cut off and discarded in a bin during the assault. Prosecutors suggested that Dinler, in a fit of rage, inflicted extreme pain on Turhan before ultimately killing him. One detective remarked, “He’s gone to an extreme in this case. He hasn’t just stabbed this person multiple times, he has caused extreme pain to this person by torturing them.”

Ilie, who had aided an offender and obstructed a lawful burial, was sentenced to seven years in prison in October. However, the key suspect, Ceyhan Dinler, remains at large. He was last seen at London Stansted Airport on the same day that Turhan disappeared. Authorities have issued a £10,000 reward for information leading to Dinler’s capture, with the suspect believed to be in Turkey.

After 45 days of searching, Turhan’s body was found 20 miles away at the Enovert landfill facility in Stanway. This marked the first time that a UK police search of such a site had led to the discovery of a body.