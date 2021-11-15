Growth is better than expected, but businesses are cautiously optimistic, according to the New York Fed.

In the latest business conditions survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Empire State Manufacturing Index outperformed expectations by showing a resurgence in company activity.

On Monday, the index revealed that the state’s business climate is favorable. It received a score of 30.9, beating the estimate of 21.60 and exceeding the previous high of 19.8 in October.

The poll discovered that an increase in new orders, shipments, and speedier delivery times are behind the favorable sentiment in New York, which is critical ahead of the holiday season. According to the poll, New York is also the most expensive city in the world.