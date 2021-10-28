Grounded Plane is lifted and thrown into fence by strong nor’easter winds.

As the northeast continues to be battered by this week’s October nor’easter, residents in various states have seen heavy—and even record-breaking—rainfall as well as strong winds.

Despite the fact that the threat of flash flooding has passed by by Wednesday morning, officials in the area have issued warnings for strong and potentially deadly winds. The state of Massachusetts, in particular, has been battered by strong winds, with gusts reaching 90 mph in some locations on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, social media was inundated with tales of broken power lines and fallen trees.

One of the affected locations is the New Bedford Regional Airport in Bristol County, Massachusetts. According to a National Weather Service report from 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, winds caused by the nor’easter were able to physically lift and relocate a small plane that had been grounded at the site.

According to WPRI, the airplane was firmly anchored to the ground, according to the airport’s assistant manager Michael Crane. The ties, on the other hand, were no match for the wind, which lifted the plane and tossed it over a fence before crashing back to earth between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

Following the incident, airport personnel fastened the plane to the fence as a precautionary step to prevent further damage to the plane.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Spectators and local news sites took to social media after the plane landed to post footage of the strange scene. The plane’s nose smashed against the barrier, according to a video published on Twitter by CBS Boston. The plane’s wings appear to be seriously damaged, among other things. The video also showed the small plane tilting in the strong winds.

The incident “wasn’t as thrilling as it originally appeared,” Scot Servis, manager of New Bedford Regional Airport, told The Washington Newsday.

He explained that the plane was being repaired at the time, and as a result, “the engine was removed, making it very light.”

The plane was able to “fly over the fence into the roadway” after the wind snapped the plane’s tie-down ropes. However, he agreed that the scenario “did make for a good shot.” Crane estimated the weight of the engineless aircraft to be between 500 and 700 pounds, according to WPRI. Bridgewater is listed as the owner of the plane. This is a condensed version of the information.