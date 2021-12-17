Groom takes ‘The Guys’ on honeymoon without consulting the bride, and then wonders if he’s making a mistake.

After informing the world about how he invited his man buddies to his honeymoon, a Reddit member found himself in a pickle. He not only saw his future wife’s fury, but he also saw the internet mock him for what he believed was a brilliant idea.

The groom, who went by the Reddit handle Due-Understanding536, said he was getting married in seven months and planned to go on a honeymoon with his partner a week after they exchanged vows. According to 9Honey, he also said that the location they chose for their once-in-a-lifetime trip was a spot he and his pals had always wanted to visit.

When the groom later told his pals about his honeymoon plans, he could see how excited they were to visit their “dream place.”

He commented on Reddit, “…They mentioned how jealous they are and how they wish they could also travel.” “I suggested that we explore making this a friend-inclusive honeymoon, and they were extremely enthusiastic about the notion.” The groom went on to say that he had always wanted to go to that particular destination with his pals but had never been able to do so due to their conflicting schedules. The man, on the other hand, believed that his pals might now schedule their vacation days to coincide with the dates of his honeymoon with his fiancée.

“I thought this was a fantastic opportunity,” he added. His fiancée, on the other hand, was adamantly opposed.

“I told my fiancée about it the other day, thinking she’d think it was a good idea,” the man explained. “But she got really furious at me and started weeping and telling me how much of an inconsiderate AH I am.” “I tried to explain to her that I didn’t do it on purpose; I simply thought it would be a nice opportunity for the boys to experience it, and I even told her she could invite some of her own friends.” His fiancée told him he was “crazy” for thinking it would be a good idea to invite “the boys” on their romantic holiday, which was supposed to be just the two of them.

“She was upset because I was thoughtless and turned my honeymoon into a friendship vacation when it was supposed to be just the two of us,” he continued.

His fiancée, he said, thought he was “much bigger.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.