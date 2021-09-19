Groom dies in a hit-and-run accident while on his way to his honeymoon in Florida.

On his way to his honeymoon in Florida, the groom is killed in a hit-and-run accident.

A newlywed has died after being hit by a hit-and-run driver while on his way to his honeymoon location with his bride across Florida.

Christopher Coffey, of Tennessee, was taken off life support on Saturday as his condition deteriorated, according to a family statement on the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe, and died that morning accompanied by his family.

According to the statement, Christopher’s “last intentions were to donate his organs,” and a family was awaiting a transplant.

Christopher married Mary, his 10-year companion, on September 11th, and the next day, as they drove down to Florida, a driver in a white Dodge Charger struck the back of his vehicle, toppling it over and down the road.

According to the family, the driver of the white Dodge Charger fled the area before emergency personnel arrived.

Christopher and Mary were taken to Halifax Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

Christopher was transported to the hospital’s critical care unit after suffering a “life-threatening traumatic brain injury,” while Mary received “painful but minor injuries.”

“Fighter” Christopher died a few days later after that. Mary, Joel and Angie, and his best friend Jordan were all in attendance.

“Chris will always be with us via our memories, and his legacy will live on,” Allison Moore, the organizer of one of the two GoFundMe accounts linked to Christopher that this website has seen, stated in tribute.

Christopher Rutherford’s cousin, Chesney Rutherford, told 10TV.com, “We all realize that finding that driver is not going to cure this family.” It won’t help Christopher, and I can’t see anyone going through what he did, and I’d hate for someone else to go through what he did because we couldn’t identify the person.”

“It’s a challenging task. This was not supposed to turn out the way it did. It’s also challenging to comprehend. And we’re all just trying to make ends meet.”

Rutherford said, “We were very, very close growing up.” We are really close and spend a lot of time together. He’s a wonderful person who would gladly hand over his clothing to you.”

Both GoFundMe campaigns are hoping to raise $5,000 and $10,000 respectively. Medical expenditures, as well as housing and travel expenses, will be covered with the monies received.

Together, the two of them. The following is a condensed version of the data.