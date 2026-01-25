Grocery Stores Struggle to Adapt Amid Major Winter Storm Disruptions

Retailers Respond with Adjusted Hours and Safety Measures

As a massive winter storm bore down on the United States on January 25, 2026, millions of Americans faced hazardous weather conditions that disrupted daily life and left many without power. Stretching from Kentucky through Texas and up to New England, the storm’s icy grip forced grocery retailers to quickly adjust their operations to keep critical supplies flowing despite road closures, power outages, and the safety of their employees.

In Kentucky, local stores like the Kroger on Euclid Avenue in Lexington made efforts to remain open, even as snow and ice covered roads. However, essential services like pharmacy pickups and online orders were suspended due to logistical challenges. Elsewhere, Walmart’s massive network of stores across the state closed several locations by 7 p.m. on January 24, in response to worsening conditions. By noon on January 25, the retail giant had shuttered 263 stores nationwide, with more closures expected as the storm continued its eastern march.

At the same time, major retailers adjusted hours and prepared to support communities with necessities such as blankets and batteries. Walmart emphasized the safety of its associates and customers, stating it would remain open as long as it was safe to do so, while also coordinating with local law enforcement and nonprofit groups to assist affected communities.

Dynamic Operations in Texas and the Midwest

In Texas, major chains such as H-E-B in Houston adopted a flexible approach, delaying store openings to 8 a.m. to avoid early-morning ice accumulation. Even stricter measures were implemented in areas like Lufkin and Crockett, where stores operated with a 12-hour window from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plans to resume normal hours as soon as conditions improved. H-E-B’s efforts mirrored those of other retailers across the state, balancing the need for access to essential goods with the priority of protecting employees and customers.

Meanwhile, in Houston, Kroger closed early on January 25, at 8 p.m., with plans to resume normal hours the following day, provided the roads were safe. Walmart also introduced a real-time interactive map to inform customers about the status of individual store locations, underscoring its efforts to keep shoppers informed about any changes to operations during the storm.

The storm’s sweeping impact was felt across the country. By January 25, more than 213 million people were under some form of winter weather warning, and over 800,000 customers were without power. Despite the severity of the conditions, many retailers did their best to keep stores open, ensuring residents could access food and supplies while minimizing the risks associated with icy roads and unsafe travel.

As the storm pressed on, authorities continued to advise residents to minimize travel, consolidate shopping trips, and avoid unnecessary outings. With winter weather warnings in effect and hazardous conditions persisting, communities across the nation showed resilience as grocery stores adapted, adjusted hours, and maintained essential services in the face of an unprecedented storm.