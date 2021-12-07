Grizzly Bear Protections in Montana May Be Lifted Due to Increased Attacks and Maulings

Officials stated Monday that Montana has petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to eliminate vulnerable species protections for grizzly bears due to an uptick in attacks and maulings.

Officials stated the state requested that the safeguards in the northern section of the state, such as Glacier National Park and the adjacent territories, be lifted. If the proposal is granted, the public will be able to hunt grizzlies in Montana for the first time in 30 years, according to The Associated Press.

The number of bears has increased, allowing for more interaction between bears, humans, and animals. The Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes Glacier National Park and the neighboring areas, has about 1,000 bears. It is the largest grizzly bear population in the Lower 48 states.

According to Field and Stream, a mauling occurred on April 15 in West Yellowstone, Montana. Carl Mock, 40, of West Yellowstone, Montana, was hiking when he was attacked by a grizzly bear. According to Field and Stream, Leah Davis Lokan was pulled from her tent and killed by a grizzly bear while camping on July 6.

In March, US government experts stated that, while the region’s grizzly bear population has recovered, it still requires Endangered Species Act protection owing to human-caused bear fatalities and other difficulties.

Granting the state’s request, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said, would provide state wildlife officers more leeway in dealing with bears engaged in accidents. Wildlife supporters, on the other hand, are concerned that removing the restrictions may lead to overhunting.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Outside of Alaska, grizzly bear hunting is prohibited in the United States. Wildlife officials often shoot bears seen to be a threat.

In a statement, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech stated, “We’ve proved the ability to manage bears, safeguard their habitat, and population numbers.” “In Montana, it’s past time for us to have full authority over grizzly bears.” Wildlife groups, on the other hand, warned against handing the state power over grizzlies after Republicans like Gianforte promoted legislation that make killing another problematic animal, the gray wolf, much easier.

“We don’t believe that these iconic, native carnivores should be hunted,” said environmentalist John Horning of the WildEarth Guardians. “It’s true. This is a condensed version of the information.