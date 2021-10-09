Europe is in the grip of an energy crisis amid rising prices for natural gas, increased demand for fossil fuels and the approach of the winter that will make access to fuel even more urgent.

The price of natural gas on the continent has risen sharply over the past year with the European benchmark up nearly 600 percent as of Thursday and the European Union (EU) seeking more gas supply from Russian energy firm Gazprom, which is already Europe’s largest supplier, providing 35 percent of the continent’s needs.

The price fell on Thursday to $120.79 per megawatt-hour (MWh) after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country could sell gas to European spot buyers through its domestic market. The previous price was $134 per MWh on Tuesday.

Rising costs have been driven by increased demand in Asia and other parts of the world as economies reopen after shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing difficulties with gas supply and costs have reopened questions about the use of coal.

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and European countries have committed to phasing out its use and closing all coal plants by 2030, according to Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, a climate change nongovernmental organization (NGO).

Europe was already halfway to that goal as of March this year but the energy crunch has led some power producers to ask Russia for greater supplies of coal as well as gas, while API2 Rotterdam coal futures – a benchmark price reference for coal imported into northwest Europe – rose $80 per metric tonne in September and passed $230 per metric tonne.

Coal stocks have also rallied as demand has increased, with European producers turning to coal as a result of the energy crisis.

Experts who spoke to The Washington Newsday suggested that coal was not the future of energy supply for Europe but criticized the current EU energy policy.

Prolonging the Agony

Professor Dirk Buschle is Iberdrola Manuel Marin Chair for European Energy and Climate Policy at the College of Europe, which has its main campus in Bruges, Belgium. He told The Washington Newsday that current difficulties should encourage more investment in renewable energy.

“During the oil crises in the 1970s, European countries such as Germany believed that to continue domestic. This is a brief summary.