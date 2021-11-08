Grinning coward, monster rapist, and ‘living horror’ are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 18 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A rapist who went on a first date with a woman and then targeted her daughter had to be sentenced by a judge.

Another judge dealt with a gang of robbers who were caught red-handed after a botched firearms transfer.

Cowardly men who battered women, including pregnant victims, were heard in court.

Meanwhile, a teenager raped and sexually abused two defenseless youngsters, a pervert masseur who molested clients, and a rapist described as “every mother’s living nightmare” were among the horrific examples.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Mullin, Brandon

Brandon Mullin took advantage of a mother’s failings by rapping and sexually abusing two of her young children.

The adolescent preyed on the children, two brothers whom the judge described as “victims of the worst maltreatment he had ever seen.”

Only when the children were put into care did he stop abusing them, including raping a boy and abusing a girl.

Mullin, 19, of Kensington Road, Kensington, was found guilty following a trial of ten sexual offenses against his two victims.

Despite the fact that he was a youngster at the time of the abuse, Judge Garrett Byrne described him as a “cold and cunning individual.”

“I am sure you knew perfectly well what you were doing was wrong,” the judge remarked.

Mullin was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with a three-year extension on his sentence.

Bancroft-Brooks, Alexander

As he sought to avoid police, Alexander Bancroft-Brooks threw a huge kitchen knife he acquired “to protect himself” onto the grounds of a school.

When he refused to stop his bike for cops on Smithdown Road on September 9 this year, the 22-year-old acknowledged to carrying a bladed weapon.

During the chase, he threw the kitchen knife onto the grounds of Archbishop Blanch School, where it was found.

He was already serving an eight-month suspended sentence for possessing goods for use in fraud, which he received in February.

Bancroft-Brooks, of Copperfield Close, Toxteth, received a total sentence of nine months in prison.

Barnes, Christopher

After he had done so, a deviant masseur sexually abused ladies.