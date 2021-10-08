Grindr Serial Killer Stephen Port’s Victims Were Called Overdoses by London Police.

Five years after his conviction, the Metropolitan Police Service issued a formal apology for “structural errors” in their handling of Grindr serial killer Stephen Port’s case.

In 2016, Port was sentenced to life in prison for the killings of four men in London whom he met through a gay hookup app, but a long-awaited inquest inquiry examining how police responded to the deaths and whether bias played a role is already beginning.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Commander Jon Savell issued a statement recognizing that the police failed in the case by misclassifying the men’s deaths as drug overdoses rather than murders, extending Port’s detention.

“It’s critical for us that people of the LGBT+ community have faith in the police and believe they’re getting the finest service possible,” Savell said. “We apologized to the victims’ families and Mr. (Daniel) Whitworth’s partner for how we initially responded to the killings at the time of Port’s conviction, and I would like to apologize again.” Savell went on to say that the police department has been working to strengthen its systems and gain a better understanding of a variety of issues related to the murders since 2016.

Port killed four men he met on queer dating apps like Grindr and brought them back to his flat, where he administered deadly doses of GHB—a date rape drug—and sexually raped them between June 2014 and September 2015.

Police determined that the deaths of Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were all caused by overdoses and were not linked.

All of the victims’ bodies were placed near Port’s east London home, and three of them were discovered in the same churchyard. Whitworth’s body was discovered with a phony suicide note written by Port saying that the deceased was Kovari’s killer.

When the men’s friends and relatives pointed out parallels between the incidents to the LGBTQ website Pink News, London police felt compelled to look into the deaths further.

In 2018, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) reviewed the matter and found “systemic flaws,” although none of the 17 officers involved were penalized for wrongdoing.

Families of the victims have been wondering why Port was there for years. This is a condensed version of the information.