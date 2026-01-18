Grieving Mother Confronts Daughter’s Alleged Killer in Court

A tense and emotional courtroom scene unfolded this week as Lucy Njeri Mwaniki, the Kirinyaga Nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA), faced the man accused of murdering her daughter, Seth Nyakio. The tragic case has captivated the nation, as the grieving mother vowed to seek justice for her daughter’s untimely death.

The Murder That Shook a Nation

Seth Nyakio, a promising student at Zetech University, was found strangled in a Thika apartment in December 2025. Authorities believe the young woman was killed in what police have described as a “crime of passion” that escalated into a deadly confrontation. Her death sparked nationwide protests against the rising threat of femicide in Kenya, highlighting the vulnerability of women across the country.

In the courtroom on Monday, Lucy Njeri came face-to-face with Ken Kimathi, the man accused of luring her daughter to her death. Despite the months of anticipation, the MCA’s emotions were raw as she recalled the moment: “I looked into his eyes expecting to see remorse,” she said outside the Thika Law Courts. “Instead, I saw nothing—just a cold blankness.” The suspect, Kimathi, pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder. He had been on the run for several months before his capture in late December 2025. Prosecutors are building their case using CCTV footage and forensic evidence that reportedly places Kimathi at the scene of the crime.

A Mother’s Resolve for Justice

Though deeply affected by the ordeal, Njeri has vowed to attend every hearing as the case moves toward a full trial in March. “He silenced my daughter, but he cannot silence me,” she declared, her voice resolute. “I will be the constant reminder of what he took from this world.” Outside the courthouse, a group of rights activists gathered, chanting “Stop Killing Us,” as they continued to draw attention to the growing femicide crisis in Kenya. Nyakio’s case is one of 40 reported femicides in the country over the past year, according to local advocacy groups.

In a bid to honor her daughter’s memory, MCA Lucy Njeri is also pushing for legislative changes, advocating for stricter bail conditions for individuals charged with serious crimes such as murder. “This tragedy must not be in vain,” Njeri said, as she channels her grief into a call for legal reform to help protect future generations of women from similar violence.