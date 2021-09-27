Greyhound to Pay $2.2 Million to Settle Immigration Sweeps on Buses Lawsuit

The state attorney general announced Monday that Greyhound Lines Inc. has agreed to pay $2.2 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging that the firm allowed US Customs and Border Protection agents to conduct warrantless immigration sweeps on its buses in Washington state. Greyhound did not notify consumers about the immigration sweeps, misrepresented its role in allowing agents to execute the sweeps, and aided in the discrimination of its passengers based on their skin color or national origin, according to Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

According to the Associated Press, the $2.2 million in settlement cash would be used to compensate Greyhound customers who were detained, jailed, or deported after the firm permitted border officials to board buses at the Spokane Intermodal Center. According to Ferguson, the amount granted to each impacted client would vary depending on the number of claims and the severity of the damage caused by Greyhound’s acts.

In a press statement, Ferguson stated, “Greyhound has a commitment to its customers—an obligation it cannot ignore so that immigration agents can go on fishing excursions aboard its buses.”

Greyhound, based in Dallas, released a brief statement expressing satisfaction with the agreement.

The bus company stated, “By agreeing to the consent decree, we will more thoroughly disclose to our customers the rules and procedures we currently have in place to serve the inhabitants of Washington state.”

On Monday, the day before the trial was to begin, the settlement was filed in Spokane County Superior Court.

Ferguson stated, “My office first insisted that Greyhound adopt these business improvements in 2019.” “Greyhound could have avoided a lawsuit if they had just accepted our reasonable demand.”

Greyhound must also comply with the following requirements as part of the settlement:

—Establish a business policy prohibiting CBP officials from boarding the company’s buses in Washington state without warrants or probable suspicion.

—Issue a public statement in English and Spanish emphasizing that Greyhound does not allow immigration officials to board its buses without a warrant or reasonable suspicion.

—Place stickers on or near the front entrance of its buses declaring that immigration authorities are not permitted to board without a warrant or probable suspicion.

Greyhound was sued in April 2020, saying that the sweeps were allowed on company buses. This is a condensed version of the information.