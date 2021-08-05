Greyhound spotted attempting to put on his owner’s new bra

A Greyhound was comically caught out when it appeared to be trying on its owner’s new bra, but it got stuck on its head.

As he entered the room with her latest purchase wrapped around him, Jasper couldn’t help but make his owner, Mitzie Johnson, giggle with his latest antics.

Last June, the three-year-old was rescued from a rescue center in Flintshire, Wales, and has since shown his mischievous side by stealing sandwiches, keys, and apparently a lot more.

Mitzie from Ellesmere Port shared the amusing event on the Almost Home Dog Rescue Community, a Facebook community for adopters to share images of their rescue dogs.

“So today I bought some new bras and set them on the table, went upstairs to use the restroom, and this is what I came down to,” she explained. Anything I own is guaranteed to get pinched!”

This isn’t the first time Jasper has been caught stealing.

Mitzie told TeamDogs, “I cooked a sandwich for work one day and left it in the kitchen while I went up for a shower.”

“When I got down, I was greeted by a very excited and pleased of himself Jasper.

“I discovered a tin foil trail on the floor. He’d eaten the sandwich but not the salad, which he’d piled on the floor.”

Jasper isn’t one to eat his vegetables.

“He is a serial thief,” she added. I also have to be careful not to leave my handbag anywhere, in case he steals and hides my keys.

“He pinches shoes, remote controls, and whatever else he can get his hands on.”

Mitzie and her son Jack fell in love with Jasper the moment they met him at Almost Home Dog Rescue, and she and her son Jack decided to adopt him right away.

He’s become an important part of their lives and enjoys cuddling.

“He has the loveliest temperament,” Mitzie said. Greyhounds are wonderful pets with a lot of personality. I’d have more if I had a bigger house!”