Gretchen Whitmer is feeling the heat as Michigan experiences the nation’s fastest COVID surge.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is under fire as Michigan battles a fast rise in COVID-19 infections, with health officials poised to tighten anti-virus guidelines even more.

According to CDC data, the Midwestern state has the worst incidence rates in the US, with an average of 572 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, ahead of Minnesota’s 515.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the virus has caused 57,156 new cases and 520 deaths in Michigan in the last week.

Michigan set a new weekly case record last week, with 61,551 new cases filed between November 14 and November 20.

Michigan officials responded by issuing new guidelines on wearing masks indoors on Friday.

During a turkey distribution on Tuesday, Whitmer, a Democrat, addressed the rising case numbers.

She predicted that the state’s Department of Health and Human Services would issue more instructions this week.

“I believe something will be out today or tomorrow,” Whitmer predicted. “We realize the exhaustion of our healthcare professionals.” “As the holidays approach, I’m worried. “We’ve got several generations of families coming together, and some of them will bring COVID with them, and unfortunately, some family members may become ill,” Whitmer added.

Whitmer, on the other hand, believes that because of the virus’s immunization, lockdowns will not be necessary.

“We didn’t have immunizations a year ago,” the governor remarked. “We now have the tools we need to keep safe.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 64.3 percent of Michigan residents aged 5 and up have received at least one vaccination dose.

Those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine have been urged to do so by the governor.

“We’re all in this group right now in the Midwest, and it’s a collision of unvaccinated individuals,” Whitmer added.

“And I’m not making any judgments.” “I’m just witnessing that this is what’s fueling COVID-19’s rise in Michigan, Wisconsin, and all of our bordering states,” she explained.

On Friday, the state of Michigan released a new public health recommendation recommending that everyone aged 2 and up, regardless of immunization status, wear masks indoors.

“Case counts, % optimism,” MDHSS director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement on November 19. This is a condensed version of the information.