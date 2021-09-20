Greta Thunberg and other climate activists are organizing global protests ahead of the United Nations’ leaders’ meeting.

According to the Associated Press, youth activists are preparing worldwide rallies against climate change on Friday as part of a campaign to encourage governments to take environmental action.

The campaigners, led by Greta Thunberg, told reporters that there will be protests in cities throughout the world ahead of a United Nations session in Glasgow.

“With this pandemic, it’s been a really odd year and a half, but the climate catastrophe hasn’t gone away,” Thunberg told reporters. “On the contrary, it’s far more critical now than it was before.”

A recent United Nations research cautioned that if world leaders do not commit to lowering greenhouse gas emissions, the repercussions will be disastrous for humanity. More action is needed, according to the United Nations, to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The protest on Friday, according to Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan advocate, will focus on climate justice, stressing how those countries that have historically contributed the least to global warming are suffering the most severe consequences, including droughts, floods, and starvation.

“We anticipate leaders to give talks, speeches, and sweet nothings,” Nakate remarked, referring to the next United Nations climate gathering known as COP26.

She asked nations to follow through on pledges to drastically decrease greenhouse gas emissions by refusing to build new fossil fuel infrastructure such as coal-fired power stations or oil pipelines.

Two days before the country goes to the polls to elect a new parliament, Germany is expecting to see some of the largest protests. Many voters have identified climate change as the most important topic in Sunday’s election, despite the fact that the environmentalist Green Party isn’t expected to win.

“The real disgrace of this election is that no single party dares to stand up about what has to be done in 2021, in the middle of a rising climate crisis,” German campaigner Luisa Neubauer said.

A small group of activists who have been fasting outside the chancellery for the past three weeks have threatened to stop drinking liquids as well unless the three leading candidates for Merkel’s successor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.

Merkel’s. This is a condensed version of the information.