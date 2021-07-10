Greta Gerwig is set to direct a film starring Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie.

Greta Gerwig, an Oscar nominee, is rumored to be directing Margot Robbie in a new film based on the Barbie doll.

Gerwig was originally confirmed as writing the script for the live-action film, which is a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Barbie maker Mattel.

In an interview with British Vogue, two-time Oscar nominee Robbie appeared to imply that Gerwig’s participation with the picture included taking over as director.

Barbie, who debuted in 1959, “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic associations,” according to the 31-year-old Australian actress.

“But with that comes a lot of intriguing ways to address it,” she continued. When people hear ‘Barbie,’ they usually think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ but when they learn that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, they think, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’

Gerwig had formally signed on to direct the film, according to Variety, and production was set to begin in London early next year.

According to reports, the film’s release date is set for 2023.

Gerwig, 37, is a well-known actress and filmmaker.

For the 2017 coming-of-age film Lady Bird, she was nominated for best director and best original screenplay Oscars.

With 2019’s Little Women, Gerwig was nominated for best adapted screenplay.