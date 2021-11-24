Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Bryan, have been found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger, were all found guilty on Tuesday.

A jury in Glynn County, Georgia, found Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of the fatal shooting of Arbery on February 23, 2020, after around 10 and a half hours of deliberation.

The McMichaels and Bryan were originally charged with the same nine counts: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal intent to commit a felony.

Bryan’s aggravated assault allegation was reduced to simple assault, reckless conduct, or reckless driving by the judge on Tuesday.

Travis McMichael was convicted of all nine charges against him. Greg McMichael was found not guilty on the other eight offenses but acquitted of the malice murder charge. Bryan was acquitted of one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault, but convicted of the remaining six counts.

The three men were accused of following Arbery with their pickup trucks in the Satilla Shores community outside of Brunswick, Georgia, and shooting him with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Malice murder is the most serious charge, which entails a life sentence or the death penalty. In this case, the state elected not to pursue the latter.

The McMichaels and Bryan were also charged with felony murder, which indicates that someone died while committing a crime, even if it was not intentional. Consequently, even though Travis McMichael fired the fatal shot, the other two men would be charged with felony murder if the jury found them to be engaged in the crime. Felony murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

They all pleaded not guilty to the nine charges. Their defense attorneys presented identical arguments over the course of two weeks, stating that their clients planned to make a citizen’s arrest and that Travis McMichael was compelled to fire his revolver in self-defense.

The prosecution, as well as Arbery's family and supporters, contended that the young guy, who was purportedly jogging at the time of the event, was targeted because he was Black.