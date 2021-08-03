Greggs is launching 41 new locations, resulting in the creation of over 500 jobs.

Greggs has announced intentions to open 41 new locations by the end of the year, which will result in the creation of 500 new jobs.

The revelation came as the company reported a pre-tax profit of £55.5 million for the year.

At the same time last year, the high street bakery reported a £65.2 million deficit for the 26 weeks leading up to July 3.

Greggs announced intentions to establish 100 more locations by the end of 2021, following the opening of 48 new stores in the first half of 2021.

They did say that 11 branches would be permanently closed.

Seventy percent of new venues in the first half were car-accessible, such as roadside rest stops, gas stations, shopping malls, and supermarkets.

Home delivery is available at 837 Greggs locations.

“Greggs once again demonstrated its endurance in a hard first half, emerging from the lockdown months in a solid position and rebuilding sales as social constraints were gradually relaxed,” said Roger Whiteside, chief executive of Greggs.

“We are making significant progress on our strategic initiatives, such as expanding our store estate and investing in our digital capabilities to compete across all channels and segments of our market.

“While there are still broad market risks, we now estimate full-year earnings to be somewhat ahead of our earlier expectation, based on our recent performance.”