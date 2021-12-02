Greggs is handing consumers free holiday baked goods and hot beverages.

As a winter warmer, Greggs is giving away free Christmas bakes to customers.

Customers have been scooping up the seasonal favorite, which now offers a vegan variant, since it made its yearly return on November 22.

According to ChronicleLive, Greggs is now offering a festive bake and a hot beverage to everybody who installs its app.

This implies that even if you don’t have the app yet, you’ll be able to take advantage of the offer.

With chicken, sage and onion stuffing, sweet-cure bacon, and a sage and cranberry sauce, this classic festive bake offers a taste of Christmas.

For Christmas, the bakery business has brought back a variety of seasonal items such as pigs in blankets baguettes, Christmas lunch soup, and Christmas tree biscuits.

After learning about the offer, Greggs fans were blown away, with one calling it “wonderful.”

“I don’t have the app,” a second said. “I’ll download it right now, thank you Greggs.” I had a festive bake the other day, Um.”

“It would be nice if those who already had the app could take advantage of the generosity,” said another.

See here for details on how to get the Greggs app.