Greggs has opened a new store in the city center that is “bright and welcoming.”

In Liverpool’s city center, a massive new Greggs has opened.

The popular bakery brand has opened a location at Queen Square Travel Centre, which is being renovated for the first time in more than 20 years.

Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside announced plans for the new Greggs location in May, along with new locations at Leeds Bradford Airport, Newcastle’s Central Station, and London’s Canary Wharf.

The new Greggs is now open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the goal of providing travellers with a place to have breakfast or a late-night snack.

Merseytravel rushed to Twitter to express their excitement about the new facility.

According to the transportation CEO, “@GreggsOfficial, welcome to our new neighbors.

“We’re ecstatic to have them with us in our Queen Square Travel Centre as part of our recent refurbishment to make your visit and travels even more enjoyable.”

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s representative said: “We are really happy with our new Travel Centre neighbors, and it allows us to make the most of our resources.

“It has been well received so far, with customers remarking on how lovely, light, and friendly the area is.”

Greggs is also testing new vegan items in Yorkshire, including a vegan breakfast sausage and a vegan version of its best-selling ham and cheese baguette, with the goal of expanding their availability if they succeed.