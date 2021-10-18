Greg Wise was booted off of Strictly Come Dancing, and James Jordan now in charge of music and choreography.

Greg Wise, an actor, was the third celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Greg and his partner Karen Hauer were pitted against Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off for a chance to stay in the competition for a second week.

Greg’s samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio, however, was not enough to keep him in the competition, as judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all chose to rescue Judi, giving them the majority vote.

Shirley Ballas, the head judge, stated she would have voted to save Greg and Karen.

Greg, 55, is married to actress Dame Emma Thompson, who was previously in the Strictly crowd to see him dance. He is best known for his appearances in Sense and Sensibility, Johnny English, Cranford, and The Crown.

“I have had a great time, I feel unbelievably privileged, and thank you everyone for hosting me,” he told Strictly host Tess Daly.

Karen expressed herself as follows: “It’s been a blast; thank you for the delicious lunches, the excellent job, and for being an outstanding student. I’ve liked our time together in the classroom, and I’ve had a lot of fun with you.” Craig scored Greg and Karen a three on Saturday night’s episode for their routine, which featured Greg making a mistake right from the bat.

Craig stated, ” “It did appear as if you’d just had a double hip replacement, as you were very clumsy, especially in the hip circles, and technically rather terrible… I liked the shirt, and I liked the way he smiled.” Their score of 19 on Saturday night put them in last place, with Dragons’ Den actress Sara Davies taking the lead following a superb tango with Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec.

Greg’s samba was “one of the worst he’d ever seen,” according to former Strictly professional James Jordan, who comments on the dance each week on Twitter.

