Greg Wise of Strictly Come Dancing believes Craig Revel Horwood has “little appreciation” for him.

Greg Wise of Strictly Come Dancing believes judge Craig Revel Horwood has “little appreciation” for him.

Greg was the competition’s third celebrity contender to be eliminated.

The Sense and Sensibility actor and his partner Karen Hauer were pitted against Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off for a chance to stay in the competition for a second week.

Greg’s samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio, however, was not enough to keep him in the competition, as judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all chose to rescue Judi, giving them the majority vote.

Shirley Ballas, the chief judge, indicated she would have voted to save Wise and Hauer.

“Well, I counted all the mistakes, and based on what I saw, I would have saved Greg and Karen,” she explained.

Craig gave Greg and Karen a three for their routine during Saturday night’s episode.

Craig stated, ” “It did appear as if you’d just had a double hip replacement, as you were very clumsy, especially in the hip circles, and technically rather terrible… I liked the shirt, and I liked the way he smiled.” Rylan, the host of Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two, asked Greg what he thought of Craig’s comments.

“We need to talk about Craig,” Rylan added. “He was in a terrible mood on Saturday night and used the terms ‘it was a little bit like you had a double hip replacement’ to describe your routine.”

“For whatever reason, Craig had little respect for what I was bringing to the party for the entire four weeks,” Greg explained.

“And he gave you a three, what was all that about?” Rylan asked.

“And he gave us a three for the disco piece I’d done for my dead sister as well,” Greg added.

“Come on, that has to be more than a three,” Rylan replied.

Karen believes they deserved at least a five or seven for their efforts.