Greg Locke, a right-wing pastor, attacks followers who complain about his political rants during sermons.

Right-wing extremists are divisive. Pastor Greg Locke slammed members of his congregation who criticize him for discussing politics during his sermons, calling them “judgmental,” “cowards,” and “hypocrites.”

Right Wing Watch posted video of Locke’s Sunday sermon on Twitter, in which the pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, criticizes churchgoers who say he “is too loud politically” during his sermons.

Locke expressed his displeasure with the situation and told them they were free to leave. He disputed the accusations, claiming that he only talks politics for a few minutes in a sermon that may last up to an hour.

“Right now, we have several folks under the tent. You have the toughest problem keeping your mouth shut about your church, so I’m going to sit here for about 15 seconds and just offer you the option to go whenever you want,” he added.

Before agreeing to continue preaching his ideals, he continued, anyone who complains about him “behind closed doors” should “walk out right now in front of everyone.”

“You’ve lost your mind if you think I’m going to stop just because you want me to,” he added. “I’m just getting started,” she says. I’m only now bringing up Joe Biden. I’m only now beginning to preach against the LGBTQ community. I’m only now speaking out against abortion. I’m only now getting around to talking about electoral fraud. I’m simply referring to Antifa and Black Lives Matter. This horrible stupidity is only now coming to my attention.”

During his contentious sermons, Locke has regularly discussed politics. In June, he gave a lecture in which he claimed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in charge of “child-trafficking.” The speech went viral, with over 1.5 million people watching it.

He labeled Biden the “true sickness in this country” and said only “crack-smoking, demon-possessed liberals” believe he will win the 2020 presidential race in two heated sermons in August.

In a July sermon, he also threatened to exclude anyone from his church who wears a face mask because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This Delta variation bullshit is complete nonsense. Put a stop to it! Put a stop to it! I’ll ask you to leave if they get to round two and you start showing up with all these masks and nonsense,” he says. This is a condensed version of the information.