Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban is upheld by a judge in a temporary restraining order.

A legal ruling against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s mask requirement prohibition could clear the door for the COVID mitigation solution to be implemented in Dallas County right away.

It comes as the number of people hospitalized in Texas for the condition continues to grow, with 10,041 patients in Texas hospitals as of Monday, the highest number in six months.

Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County filed a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s mask mandate ban on Monday.

The governor’s executive order last month merged mask mandate prohibitions, COVID-19-related business restrictions, and vaccine regulations.

I just got a copy of The Hon. Tonya Parker’s order prohibiting @GovAbbott from repealing the municipal mask requirement here. With the intention of issuing an emergency order tomorrow, I’ll collect feedback from health, education, and business leaders tonight and in the morning.

August 11, 2021 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ)

If Jenkins is unable to impose COVID-19 measures, District Court Judge Tonya Parker stated in her judgment that “immediate and irreparable hurt, loss, or damage will result.”

Jenkins’ position as county judge, she wrote, means he is in charge of ensuring the safety of all individuals “who have and will continue to be harmed by Governor Abbot’s conduct, including but not limited to” his executive order. On August 24, the restraining order will expire.

Jenkins tweeted after Tuesday’s judgment that he will consult with health, education, and business officials, with the goal of issuing an emergency order “tomorrow,” alluding to Wednesday.

Following the negotiations, he told NBC 5 that the goal was to “put in place appropriate mask standards that would keep our kids and the rest of us safe.”

Dallas Independent School District (ISD) administrators said on Monday that students and instructors will be obliged to wear masks on school in disobedience of Abbott’s executive order.

According to the Texas Tribune, Austin ISD has stated that masks will be compulsory, while Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II wants to issue a mandate, which will be debated at a school board meeting this week.

When kids return next week, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announced that masks will be required in indoor facilities and buses.

“The security of.” This is a condensed version of the information.